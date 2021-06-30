U.S. Treasury Identifies Top Money Laundering Threats

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- As required under sweeping new anti-money laundering legislation, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Wednesday rolled out a list of priorities reflecting the "most significant threats" that the bureau says the U.S. currently faces, from corruption to cybercrime. The list includes what FinCEN acting Director Michael Mosier called "long-standing" threats such as corruption, fraud and international terrorism, as well as "rapidly evolving and acute threats" such as ransomware and other cybercrime. The release of the priorities is a "significant milestone in FinCEN's efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the nation's AML/CFT regime and to foster greater public-private partnerships," Mosier...

