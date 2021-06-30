EPA Says It Will Tighten Chemical Review Process

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said it is tightening methods for conducting chemical risk evaluations to ensure that communities near industrial facilities are properly protected, announcing Wednesday it will revisit some of the Trump administration's work. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's announcement signals that it is pursuing a more aggressive approach to chemical regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act than what was done during the Trump administration. The EPA said it will reexamine some initial risk evaluations done by the Trump administration to see whether decisions to exclude certain exposure pathways, like air or water, that are regulated by other statutes "will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS