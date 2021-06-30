Travelers Off The Hook For Homeowners' Meth Cleanup Costs

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Travelers doesn't have to pay cleanup costs for a home contaminated by methamphetamine because the substance is considered a pollutant and is therefore excluded under the homeowners' insurance policy, a Missouri appeals court has ruled. The Missouri Court of Appeals in the Eastern District on Tuesday affirmed a trial court's summary judgment ruling in favor of the Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Co., saying it did not improperly deny homeowner Annette Vogelsang's claim to cover the removal of methamphetamine contamination from her home after she was ordered to vacate. Vogelsang argued in her appeal that the trial court had made three...

