Cancer Patients Can't Use Psilocybin Therapy, DEA Argues

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration has urged the Ninth Circuit to dismiss a case brought by a doctor who wants to treat patients with psilocybin mushrooms, saying the federal "Right-To-Try" law does not exempt anyone from complying with the Controlled Substances Act. The DEA said in its Friday brief that the Right-to-Try Act "carefully identifies" the legal provisions it suspends but does not mention the CSA. The agency urged the court to ditch a judicial review petition brought by the Advanced Integrative Medical Science Institute, an oncology clinic in Seattle, its co-director Dr. Sunil Aggarwal, and two cancer patients who want to...

