3rd Circ. Turns Away Ex-Fox Rothschild Aide's Assault Case

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday shut down a former Fox Rothschild LLP legal assistant's bid to appeal dismissed claims in her case alleging that an ex-firm attorney sexually assaulted her and that Fox Rothschild dismissed her complaints, saying her appeal was premature. U.S. Circuit Judge Anthony Scirica said the court couldn't yet weigh in on Stephanie Jones' case because a New Jersey district court's dismissal order last fall wasn't final, meaning the appellate court didn't yet have jurisdiction over the failed claims. The October dismissal axed six of Jones' claims against Fox Rothschild and Ian Siminoff, a former counsel she claimed...

