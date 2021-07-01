Vague Contract Kills Worker's Wage Suit Against Pot Grower

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Washington state marijuana business has escaped a former employee's lawsuit alleging that he was owed wages promised in his contract, after a state appellate court ruled that the contract clause at issue was ambiguously drafted. The three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed the lower court's determinations that Mel T. Romero and cannabis cultivator Secret Gardens of Washington LLC never formally agreed when Romero's employment would start and that, as a result, Romero's breach of contract claim could not prevail. The crux of the lawsuit was in the seventh paragraph of Romero's employment contract. The paragraph was drafted by Romero's attorney and...

