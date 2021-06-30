Patent Applicants Told To Clarify 'Prophetic' And Real Results

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is reminding patent applicants to clearly distinguish between "prophetic" examples and actual examples in order to move their applications forward, according to a Federal Register notice to be published Thursday. Examples may be used in an application to show an ordinarily skilled person how to produce the invention. But if the example is prophetic — or hasn't actually been performed — the applicant should use future or present tense, rather than past tense, to describe it, the USPTO said. Ideally, applicants should label when examples are prophetic, or else separate them from working examples, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS