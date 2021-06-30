Goldberg Segalla Says Fired Partner Never Signed Contract

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- An offer letter does not constitute a contract, Goldberg Segalla LLP told a California federal judge on Wednesday after a former data privacy partner alleged that the firm wrongfully fired him and owed him nearly $300,000 for work done in 2018 and 2019. Asking for a judgment on partial findings, Goldberg Segalla said that the offer letter it gave John F. Stephens in December 2017 was not a contract and included an at-will provision. Stephens, whose hiring was announced in January 2018 along with the opening of the firm's Los Angeles office, presented the letter at the trial Tuesday. "At trial, Stephens provided...

