Wash. Court Finds Water Permits For Dairy Farms Inadequate

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups secured a victory in their challenge against waste discharge permits used by dairy farms in Washington after a state appeals court found the approvals don't provide adequate protections to ensure excessive manure runoff doesn't pollute nearby water sources. The appeals panel found Tuesday that both a state-specific permit and approvals that ensure compliance with the federal National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit requirements aren't sufficient under the federal Clean Water Act nor the state's Water Pollution Control Act. The ruling largely invalidates the general permits issued by Washington's Department of Ecology that govern wastewater practices at concentrated animal feeding...

