State Courts' Stark Lack Of Diversity Demands Action

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- In his first five months in office, President Joe Biden has prioritized nominating judges who would bring demographic and professional diversity to the federal bench.[1] Six of his seven confirmed judges are people of color, and five are women. The administration is also taking on the judiciary's lack of professional diversity by nominating more public defenders and civil rights lawyers to a bench dominated by former prosecutors and corporate attorneys. Leaders in the states should take note. State courts lag far behind their federal counterparts when it comes to having a bench that is reflective of an increasingly diverse American population....

