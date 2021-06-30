3 Attys Among Missing In Fla. Building Collapse

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Three attorneys are among the 147 people still missing following the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Florida, including an insurance associate at Reed Smith LLP, a real estate and construction attorney at the Hidalgo Law Firm, and a solo practitioner who had recently moved from New York. Rescue workers have yet to find Nicole Langesfeld, 26, Edgar Gonzalez, 45, and Linda March, 58, who were in their homes in the 12-story Champlain Towers South building when it came crashing down in the early morning hours of June 24. For Marlin Muller, Gonzalez has been far more than a law...

