As Medical Pot Sales Begin, SD Gov. Releases Cops' Policy

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- With hours to go before medical marijuana is officially legalized in South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem released the state's framework for law enforcement officers who encounter pot after it officially goes on sale in the state Thursday. The framework, which lays out how officers will handle people in possession of marijuana, comes after advocates called on state officials to clarify how they intend to implement the patient protections laid out in Initiated Measure 26, the ballot initiative that legalized medical marijuana beginning July 1. The rules, which were developed by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, explain when someone with medical marijuana...

