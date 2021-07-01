FinCEN Sets Sights On Creating No-Action Letter Program

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's anti-money laundering watchdog wants to move forward with setting up a no-action letter program, which would allow companies to apply for targeted enforcement relief from the agency. In a report released Wednesday, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network concluded that no-action letters could be a worthwhile addition to its offerings and called for eventually initiating a rulemaking to establish the process for issuing them. "With adequate resources, FinCEN believes that such a process could be a useful complement to existing forms of regulatory guidance and relief," the agency said. The report, delivered to Congress earlier this week, was...

