La. High Court Disciplines Justice For Election Interference

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Louisiana's Supreme Court has censured one of its own justices for allegedly offering $5,000 to flip a local politician's support from one judge to another in a hotly contested 2019 election for a seat on the high court. In a nine-page ruling filed Wednesday, a four-justice majority publicly reprimanded Justice Jefferson D. Hughes III for engaging in electioneering that tarnished the image of the Pelican State's top court when it became public, and ordered him to pay $2,068.72 to the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana to pay for its investigation into the matter. That punishment had already been agreed to by Justice Hughes...

