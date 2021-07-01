Rimon Expands In Asia With A New Seoul Office

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 12:20 PM EDT) -- Just a week after expanding into Delaware, Rimon PC announced Thursday that it has launched its 42nd office in Seoul, South Korea, as the firm looks to expand its technology company representation in Asia. The fast-growing hybrid virtual law firm has hired corporate partner Jungwoo Chang to lead its new Seoul office, which is operated through a regional firm called Rimon Law Korea. Prior to joining Rimon, Chang was a co-founder and managing partner of Accelsior Partners, a corporate boutique law firm based in Seoul. "Korea is at the very top of the countries and even geographies when it comes to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS