Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- United Kingdom antitrust authorities had an exceptionally busy month, scrutinizing some mergers and clearing others while U.S. officials challenged a massive insurance broker deal and gave their blessing, albeit a cantankerous one, to a massive gasoline retail transaction. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from June. Scrutiny The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said June 10 that it is looking into British gas and electricity provider National Grid's £7.8 billion ($10.9 billion) plan to pick up Wales-based utility Western Power Distribution from American company PPL Corp., which is part of a bigger swap of business units worth $14.7 billion. The CMA...

