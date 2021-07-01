2 More Firms Shell Out For Associate Pay Raises

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP have announced they will grant associates raises that go into effect on Thursday, though one firm is deviating from the industry standard for its more senior associates. In keeping with a benchmark set by Davis Polk & Wardell LLP in June, associates at Holwell Shuster will be making a minimum of $205,000 for 2020 graduates, up to $350,000 for 2014 graduates, according to a memo shared with Law360 Pulse. Faegre Drinker deviated from that scale, with first-year associates in major markets making the same $205,000 as their BigLaw peers, with the...

