EU Lifts Post-Brexit 'Green Card' Insurance Rules

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 12:15 PM BST) -- The European Union will allow British motorists to drive in member states without having to carry an insurance certificate usually required for visitors from outside the bloc, in an attempt to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. The European Commission said on Wednesday that it will waive the obligation for U.K. drivers to carry a so-called Green Card while driving in Europe. This certificate of insurance, printed on green paper, was set to become mandatory after Britain secured its divorce from the bloc. The EU's executive arm said the move will be particularly helpful for Northern Irish motorists crossing the...

