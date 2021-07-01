UK Sets Out Vision For Financial Sector Without EU Deal

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 12:45 PM BST) -- The Chancellor of the Exchequer set out a roadmap on Thursday for building a competitive, technologically advanced and sustainable financial services market in the U.K., as the country sets its own course after failed attempts at striking access arrangements with the European Union. Britain will reform its capital markets and seek closer links with financial centers in jurisdictions including the U.S. and China, Rishi Sunak told his audience in the City of London. (iStock) Rishi Sunak said in his inaugural Mansion House speech — an event in the City attended by financial services executives, regulators and government representatives — that Britain...

