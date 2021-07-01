EU Launches Updated Cross-Border Insurance Rules

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 4:58 PM BST) -- The European Union's insurance watchdog has introduced several measures designed to improve cross-border cooperation between supervisors and to help to identify struggling firms. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Wednesday that by amending rules governing collaboration between insurance supervisors within the European Economic Area, national competent authorities, such as regulators, will be able to raise issues affecting people and businesses under new "notification requirements." Under the new requirements, which come into effect on Thursday, national competent authorities will need to flag cases where an undertaking that conducts cross-border activity shows worsening financial conditions, the regulator said. They will also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS