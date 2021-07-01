Gov't Sees 'Strong Case' For Solvency Risk Margin Reform

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 5:16 PM BST) -- The U.K. government said on Thursday that there is a "strong case" to reform the most contentious part of the European Union's capital requirements for insurers as it seeks to adapt the bloc's rules for Britain's insurance sector. HM Treasury said that it will consider reforming the risk margin, a key part of the EU's Solvency II Directive. The risk margin is an additional layer of capital that insurers are forced to hold above what is needed to meet their obligations to customers. The requirement is unpopular with insurers, which say they are required to hold on to too much additional...

