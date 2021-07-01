Gov't Working On Live Music COVID Insurance Backstop

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 2:54 PM BST) -- The government will step in to provide some form of insurance to music festivals and other live events when lockdown restrictions are lifted if it discovers evidence of a "market failure" in the sector, a minister said on Thursday. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said a decision would not be made until limitations on public gatherings are withdrawn, which is currently due to be announced on July 19. Many organizers have struggled to get comprehensive insurance for event cancellation for music festivals this summer after insurers introduced sweeping COVID-19 exclusions to their cover. Musicians, trade bodies and lawmakers have urged the government...

