Barnes & Thornburg Adds Ex-Kirkland Patent Pro In Chicago

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has bolstered its intellectual property practice with the addition of a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner with extensive experience in patent and trade secret litigation. Adam Kaufmann joined as a partner in Barnes & Thornburg's office in Chicago, the firm said in a recent statement. He told Law360 in an email Wednesday that he was drawn to the firm because of its "broad range of capabilities and a deep bench of skilled attorneys, and in particular a vibrant and growing intellectual property practice." "Barnes also has a robust Japanese services practice that provides a lot of...

