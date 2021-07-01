Samsung Gets PTAB To Nix Image Sensor Patent Claims

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated five claims of a company's imaging sensor patent that Samsung stands accused of infringing in Colorado federal court. The board issued a final written decision Wednesday in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s challenge to Cellect LLC's patent claims, determining the claims obvious over prior art. The decision also shoots down Cellect's arguments that secondary considerations — like the commercial success of its product — should overcome an obviousness finding. Cellect's parent, Micro-Imaging Solutions LLC, specializes in medical device imaging, but the subsidiary focuses more on imaging. It has accused Samsung in Colorado federal court...

