The Top In-House Hires Of June

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during June included high-profile appointments at Cisco and WWE. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Dev Stahlkopf Longtime Microsoft attorney Dev Stahlkopf on Aug. 2 will start her new role as chief legal officer at Cisco Systems Inc. Hired as a senior attorney in the employment law group in 2007, Stahlkopf later became associate general counsel leading the employment law group and then deputy general counsel in charge of the human resources department's employment, immigration and workplace investigations work. She has been general counsel there since 2018. At Cisco, she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS