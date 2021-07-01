Pension Schemes Urged To Be Proactive Against Fraud

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 6:11 PM BST) -- British pension schemes must scrutinize their defenses and ensure they are ready to combat fraud that is estimated to cost the industry more than £6 billion ($8.3 billion) a year, a standards body for the sector said Thursday. The Pensions Administration Standards Association urged in counter-fraud guidance that retirement savings schemes investigate their vulnerabilities to different types of fraud and to make sure they have ready responses. The guide, which is aimed at retirement savings plan trustees and providers, also says they should check if they have sought legal and regulatory advice, and if their suppliers also understand the vulnerabilities around fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS