AmEx Fine Offers Lessons For Navigating UK Privacy Laws

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s data protection regulator — the Information Commissioner's Office — fined American Express Services Europe Ltd. £90,000 ($124,300) in May for sending more than 4 million unsolicited direct marketing emails to customers over a 12-month period. The action on the U.K.-headquartered American Express Co. subsidiary serves as a handy reminder that the General Data Protection Regulation isn't the only game in town. In this case, the violation was of a different, though related, regulation: the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations. The PECR regulates all direct marketing by electronic mail. This includes text messages and social media direct messages...

