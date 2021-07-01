CIT Tees Up High-Stakes Arguments In Solar Panel Case

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from the government and solar importers will soon face probing questions from the U.S. Court of International Trade on whether the Trump White House had the authority to enact emergency duties over bifacial solar panels. CIT Judge Gary Katzmann issued a list of questions on Thursday that are geared toward clarifying green energy companies and the U.S.' stance on Section 204 of the 1974 Trade Act, the statute former President Donald Trump used to unilaterally reimpose safeguard duties on bifacial solar panels and raise tariffs on all imported crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, the key components for most solar panels....

