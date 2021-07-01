SoftBank Injects $200M Into Brazilian Cryptocurrency Platform

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- SoftBank poured $200 million into Latin American cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin, valuing its parent company 2TM Group at $2.1 billion, 2TM said Thursday. 2TM Group called the financing the largest Series B round in Latin America and SoftBank's largest investment in a Latin American cryptocurrency company. São Paulo-based Mercado Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency exchange that boasts more than 2.8 million customers and saw $5 billion in trade volume in the first five months of 2021, according to the announcement. The funds will go toward growing Mercado Bitcoin's team as well as supporting other 2TM companies focused on cryptocurrency services, the announcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS