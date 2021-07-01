Fla. Employer Doesn't Have To Pay For Medical Pot Evaluation

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court said Wednesday that an employer can't be required to pay for a worker's visit to a physician to be evaluated for a prescription for medical marijuana because the drug remains against federal law. Patrick Shawn Jones asked the court to reverse a judge of compensation claims' holding that his employer, Grace Healthcare, doesn't have to pay for his evaluation. Although Florida law says employers can't be required to reimburse workers for their medical marijuana, Jones argued that his employer should pay for the visit to the doctor for the prescription. But the appellate court disagreed. If the...

