Missouri Judge Accused Of Anti-Arab Bias In Hardee's Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Jordanian family involved in a wrongful death suit against Hardee's pushed for the disqualification of the presiding district judge because of his previous assertion that the need of a translator would "burden" a Missouri jury. The family objected to comments made by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White in his dismissal order, which in April was reversed by a three-judge panel in the Eighth Circuit. "An objective reading of the court's opinion indicates that the court has manifested clear and objective bias in its remarks that requires recusal, because any reasonable person would read that Arabic-speaking witnesses are a burden for...

