The Sharpest Dissents From The Supreme Court Term

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Despite a U.S. Supreme Court term marked by the pandemic, a presidential election unlike any in modern history, and a fortified conservative majority that sparked controversy, the justices seemed to be vibing pretty well — until the end of the session. Last fall, the court looked at least somewhat unified in its approach to GOP efforts to challenge COVID-related voting changes. A seven-member majority turned back the latest attempt to garrote the Affordable Care Act. And in a case involving religion on campus, the consensus-building Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. was the lone holdout. But if there were some rounds of...

