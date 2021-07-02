Foley & Lardner, Stoel Rives Join Associate Raises Wave

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP and Stoel Rives LLP have joined the raft of U.S. law firms implementing salary raises for U.S. associates, Law360 learned Friday. Foley & Lardner is planning to match the Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP scale and hand out starting associate salaries of $202,500. First-year associates across the firm's U.S. offices will receive salaries above $200,000, as Foley & Lardner adopts a uniform national salary scale. The new scale will be implemented in February 2022, a contrast to many firms that implemented the raises as of Thursday. The new scale also maintains Foley & Lardner's traditional structure, which...

