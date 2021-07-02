FCA Confirms £7.5M COVID Biz Interruption Levy On Insurers

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 12:52 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog will press ahead with a one-off £7.5 million ($10.3 million) levy on insurers as it seeks to cover its legal costs from a landmark court case over cover for business interruption during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The Financial Conduct Authority has said that there had been some resistance from insurance companies to the charge but insisted that the amount was "fair and proportional." The watchdog proposed the levy in a consultation in April as a way of clawing back the costs of a 2020 legal test case on business interruption insurance. The regulator said the money will cover the cost of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS