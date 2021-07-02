UK Looks To Diverge From MiFID Rules To Boost Trading

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 2:44 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has revealed plans to move away from the European Union's strict MiFID II rulebook for securities markets to boost London's competiveness after Britain left the bloc's regulatory orbit at the end of last year. HM Treasury on Thursday issued a 72-page consultation with proposals to reform the U.K.'s capital markets regime to promote competition and support economic growth while upholding high regulatory standards. The proposals would chip away at many provisions in the EU's second Market in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II, that were transposed into U.K. law while it was still a member state. The EU...

