Insurance Brokers' Body Offers Enhanced COVID Travel Cover

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 1:17 PM BST) -- Britain's insurance brokers' trade association has launched enhanced cover for people journeying to European destinations listed on government COVID-19 travel bans except for essential purposes. The British Insurance Brokers' Association has said that its holiday and travel schemes will now include cover for medical expenses for people who have been vaccinated and want to travel to areas of Europe that are still on the government's restricted list. The association, which represents the interests of insurance brokers and intermediaries, said on Thursday that the extended policy is provided by Jackson Lee Underwriting Ltd., which specializes in niche insurance products. The policy provides cancelation...

