Dechert Atty Says IT Problems Obstructed ENRC Graft Probe

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 10:57 PM BST) -- ENRC and its contractors used repeated IT problems to delay and obstruct Dechert's investigation into corruption allegations at the mining company's African operations and main Kazakh subsidiary, a partner at the law firm alleged at a London trial Friday. A lawyer for Dechert has claimed in the High Court in London that its investigation into alleged corruption at ENRC was impeded by the Kazakh company, its employees and third-party consultants. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Karen Coppens, a lawyer who worked on Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s internal corruption probe between 2010 and 2013, testified at the miner's High Court lawsuit accusing Dechert LLP...

