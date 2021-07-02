GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Microsoft's chief legal officer said he's reshuffling his legal department and splitting the general counsel role into two positions, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner encouraged corporate boards to tie executive pay to environmental, social and governance metrics. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Microsoft Restructures Legal Department to Face New Hurdles After months of planning, Microsoft Corp. President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith is expanding and reorganizing his legal department, and he has split the general counsel role into two positions. Smith said he told his 1,600-person team on...

