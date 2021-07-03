UK Competition Arm Wants To End 'Uncertainty' Fine Defense

Law360, London (July 3, 2021, 1:38 AM BST) -- The U.K.'s competition agency proposed a series of changes Friday to its guidance for competition law fines, including removing "uncertainty" over whether conduct would be illegal and the presence of compliance programs as mitigating factors that could lead to a reduced penalty. The Competition and Markets Authority issued draft guidance, open for public comment, on penalties imposed under the Competition Act 1998. The goal of the revisions to guidance previously issued in 2018, the CMA said, is "to provide a more transparent framework in the CMA's approach to penalty-setting." Urgency is added, the CMA said in announcing the draft, by the country's exit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS