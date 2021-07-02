Justices Send Enviro Fight With Amish Back To Minn.

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court has sent back to Minnesota state court a battle over whether an Amish community must install modern septic systems, telling the Minnesota Court of Appeals to reevaluate in light of a recent high court religious liberty ruling. The justices said that, in light of their recent decision in Fulton v. Philadelphia, the lower court needs to take a fresh look at the legality of a local order telling an Amish community to install modern septic systems despite protests that doing so would violate their faith. In Fulton, the high court said that governments bear the burden of proving...

