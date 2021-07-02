Cannabis Bill Roundup: NC Advances Medical Pot Bill

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Only a dozen states' legislatures were still in session when the week kicked off, but lawmakers have continued to move medical marijuana reform ahead in ways big and small from North Carolina to Pennsylvania to Puerto Rico. Here are the major developments in cannabis law reform from the past week. In North Carolina, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced S.B. 711, a bill to legalize medical cannabis. The bill still needs to clear three more committees before getting a vote on the Senate floor. The committee adopted changes to the bill removing an 18% tax on gross receipts and added...

