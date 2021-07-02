Miss. High Court Won't Reconsider Medical Pot Ruling

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court has rejected a request to reconsider its ruling striking down the ballot initiative that legalized medical marijuana, denying a motion from the initiative's advocates to intervene in the case after Mississippi's secretary of state said he wouldn't be appealing. In a two-page en banc order Thursday, the court rejected motions for rehearing and intervention brought by supporters of Mississippi Early Voting Initiative 78, a proposal involving early voting, and Dr. David Allen, who sponsored Initiative 77, a cannabis legalization proposal. The court said the intervention motion "is not well taken and should be denied," citing its previous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS