Crypto Major Binance Hit With Criminal Complaint In Thailand

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Thailand's securities regulator said Friday it has filed a criminal complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance, news that comes within days of a Cayman Islands announcement that it's scrutinizing the exchange and the U.K.'s move to ban Binance's operations in the country. Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission filed a criminal complaint against Binance, alleging the cryptocurrency heavyweight is operating a digital asset business without a license. "Binance has solicited the Thai public and investors to use its services," either through its website or a Facebook page titled "Binance Thai Community," the SEC said. The criminal complaint follows a written warning in April...

