Missouri Judge Accused Of Anti-Arab Bias Exits Hardee's Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge accused of anti-Arab bias recused himself Friday from a wrongful death suit brought by parents of a 6-year-old Jordanian boy who was electrocuted at an Amman Hardee's location, disqualifying himself after previously asserting that the case would "burden" a Missouri jury. U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White granted the parents' recusal bid in a brief order Friday, writing, "I have determined that I should disqualify myself from this case to avoid any potential appearance of impropriety." The boy's family sought Judge White's recusal in response to comments he made when dismissing their suit accusing Hardee's and parent...

