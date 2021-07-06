8th Circ. Affirms Reopening Of Ch. 7 To Avoid $256K Lien

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit upheld the rulings of two lower courts in finding that a Chapter 7 case was properly reopened to cancel a $256,000 judicial lien on the fire-damaged home of a Missouri debtor. In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. Circuit Court Judge L. Steven Grasz said the bankruptcy court in the Eastern District of Missouri was correct in allowing debtor Ruby Jeane Sawyers to reopen her Chapter 7 case in May 2018 to avoid the lien of a creditor who had been granted the $256,000 lien against Sawyers' homestead through a Missouri state court action for breach of contract....

