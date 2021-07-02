Dentons' US Head Steps Down, Returns To Full-Time Practice

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Dentons U.S. CEO Mike McNamara is stepping down after more than five years at the company's helm, turning over leadership to its U.S. board as the firm searches for his replacement. McNamara, who joined Dentons in 2002, has held a number of leadership roles at the firm. He was elected CEO for its U.S. branch in 2016, and before that, he spent five years as its U.S. managing partner and also as the integration partner for the 2010 combination between Sonnenschein and Denton Wilde Sapte that created SNR Denton. According to Dentons, McNamara will return to practicing full-time as a partner....

