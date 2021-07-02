Stoel Rives Reveals Return-To-Office Plans

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Stoel Rives LLP said Friday it will adopt a hybrid work model starting in September, allowing attorneys to have flexible work arrangements while also expecting them to be in the office "more often than not." In a memo to staff announcing the firm's reopening plans, firmwide managing partner Melissa Jones said its telecommuting policy will remain in place, which will allow staff to apply for remote working arrangements in consultation with their supervisors. Though attorneys are not required to work in the office on a set schedule or for a set amount of days, they "generally should work in the office...

