EPA Scientists Claim Agency Altering Chemical Assessments

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Four scientists at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency claim that risk assessments for new and existing chemicals are being improperly altered at the agency to eliminate or minimize risk calculations, undermining protections and putting workers and the public in danger. The allegations were made in a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Subcommittee on Environment, and announced by watchdog group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility on Friday. The group is representing the four unnamed scientists. The letter asks the subcommittee to work alongside the EPA's Inspector General — which also received a letter asking for an investigation —...

