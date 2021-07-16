Nuclear Energy And Environmental Justice In The Biden Era

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Since January, the Biden administration has dedicated unprecedented attention to the environmental justice movement — a movement dating back to the civil rights era, that has never before received this much federal focus. The whole-of-government approach to environmental justice represents the first time the federal government has recognized the breadth and extent of environmental justice issues. Under the Justice40 initiative, the administration has committed to directing 40% of all federal investments in certain areas, including clean energy, to disadvantaged communities. Meanwhile, on the state level, legislatures and regulators continue to adopt environmental justice legislation and policies, the most encompassing of which...

