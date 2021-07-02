5th Circ. Says Mandatory Bar Fees Violate Attys' Free Speech

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit held Friday that state bar associations can't require lawyers to join and pay dues to practice in the state if those fees then fund "non-germane" activities such as lobbying for LGBTQ rights, siding with a trio of Texas attorneys who'd challenged the Lone Star state's mandatory bar. The Fifth Circuit ruled Friday in two cases concerning whether mandatory bar membership and dues violate attorneys' First Amendment rights. (iStock.com/Rex_Wholster) Texas attorneys Tony McDonald, Joshua Hammer and Mark Pulliam had alleged that the State Bar of Texas engaged in political and ideological activities that are not relevant to its interests...

